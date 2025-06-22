User comments

Kathmandu, June 22: According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology’s Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in many hilly areas and some other parts of the country today. There is also a risk of heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim provinces. Light rain or snowfall is also expected in some high hilly and mountainous regions.

Nepal is currently experiencing partly to generally cloudy conditions across the country due to the ongoing influence of monsoon winds.

This afternoon, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy nationwide. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in many hilly areas, particularly in Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, as well as in some other areas. Isolated heavy rainfall is also possible in the hilly regions of Koshi, and at a few locations in Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini.

Tonight, similar conditions will persist. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated locations in Koshi, Madhes, and Bagmati, with the possibility of heavy rain in one or two areas of Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim.

Light to moderate rain and snowfall may continue in some high hilly and mountainous areas.

The division has advised the public to take necessary precautions, warning that increased rainfall may raise river levels and trigger flash floods, inundation, landslides, and soil erosion—posing threats to public health, agriculture, daily life, and both road and air transport.

CAAN Division Bill: Theoretical discussions begin for reforms

KATHMANDU, June 22-- A theoretical discussion has begun on the ‘Nepal Civil Aviation Authority Bill and Air Services Authority Bill 2081’ prepared to systematize the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and the Nepal Air Services Authority.

Discussions on this bill have begun in the International Relations and Tourism Committee under the House of Representatives. In the theoretical discussion, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Pandey said that there has been widespread interest in this bill in the parliament.

“Seventy-five MPs have actively participated in this bill, which is a priority of the parliament,’ said Minister Pandey. This bill on behalf of the government is not intended to break up any organization, but to systematize it.”

According to him, the bill includes eight major indicators. Minister Pandey informed that it has been agreed to move forward with the necessary amendments to the bill after discussing with the trade unions following the dissatisfaction of the employees.

He expressed confidence that the views of experts and amenders would be included in the discussion. He also informed that the aviation policy and the umbrella act are in the final stages and that these issues will also move forward quickly.

Minister Pandey informed that the work will be taken forward to bring uniformity by eliminating the differences seen between domestic and foreign citizens in the insurance arrangements available after air accidents. The committee has stated that a detailed discussion will now be held on the amendment proposals included in the bill by consensus.