Pokhara, June 22: The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has issued the Pokhara Declaration, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to safeguarding press freedom and ensuring the protection of journalists across Nepal. Citing the constitutional guarantee of full press freedom under Nepal’s 2072 BS Constitution, the FNJ emphasized that a free and fearless press is central to democratic governance.

Unveiled during the FNJ’s third Central Working Committee meeting held in Pokhara, Kaski, on Asar 2082 BS, the 12-point declaration pledges to uphold freedom of thought, expression, communication, and the public’s right to information.

Key Highlights of the Declaration:

1.Judicial Overreach Opposed, Court Decisions Welcomed

The FNJ denounced recent legal actions aimed at curbing journalistic work—particularly an arrest warrant issued against journalist Dilbhusan Pathak and directives to delete content from Nepal Khabar and Bijmandu.com. The Federation, however, welcomed the Kathmandu District Court’s decision on Asar 20, 2082 BS, to dismiss the deletion order, and the Patan High Court’s stay on Pathak’s arrest.

2. Demand for Justice in Journalist Killing

Strong condemnation was voiced over the murder of journalist Suresh Rajak on Chaitra 15, 2081, in Tinkune, Kathmandu. The FNJ called for an impartial investigation, prosecution of those involved in attacks on journalists, and the immediate formulation of policies to ensure their physical safety.

3.Opposition to Criminalization of Expression

Reaffirming that press freedom and free expression are constitutional rights, the FNJ urged the government to stop treating journalists as criminals for expressing opinions and demanded legal safeguards to prevent such misuse of authority.

4.Clarifying Role of Press Council Nepal

Stressing that the Press Council is meant to promote ethical journalism, the FNJ urged journalists to adhere to the code of conduct. It also demanded the withdrawal of directives by the Council’s Monitoring Subcommittee instructing outlets like Diyo Post to delete content.

5.Timely Payment and Respect for Journalists’ Rights

The Federation expressed strong objection to the practice of slashing salaries and suspending journalists citing financial stress. It warned media outlets to settle all pending wages by mid-Asar or face protests.

6. Social Security and Legal Reform Urged

The FNJ called on all media houses to enroll working journalists in the Social Security Fund and pressed the government to revise the Working Journalists Act to make participation mandatory, along with enforcing wage hikes recommended by the Minimum Wage Determination Committee.

7. Support for Struggling Media Outlets

The declaration urged all tiers of government to introduce targeted plans to support struggling media, particularly small-scale and self-employed entities, amid growing financial pressures.

8. Media Bills Must Be Press-Friendly

The FNJ asked the government and Parliament to pass bills on social media regulation, cybersecurity, and mass media only after meaningful consultation with stakeholders, ensuring they do not undermine freedom of expression.

9. Legal Framework for Digital Media

Emphasizing the rise of digital and social platforms as major news sources, the FNJ demanded appropriate legal provisions to regulate these outlets within a framework of responsible journalism.

10. Alliance with Bar Association and Civil Society

Reiterating its partnership with the Nepal Bar Association, the FNJ resolved to continue collaborative efforts to resist all attacks—by state or non-state actors—on press freedom. It also pledged to deepen ties with PAPAD and other democratic networks.

11. Concern over Forced Apology in Doti

The Federation opposed the coercion of Nazar Weekly editor Jhalak Pali to issue a public apology over news content. It urged local authorities in Jorayal Rural Municipality to ensure his safe return and protection.

12. Support for Pokhara Visit Year 2025

Finally, the FNJ expressed its commitment to promoting Pokhara Visit Year 2025 and contributing to the development of Gandaki Province through constructive journalism. It also extended thanks to its Kaski District Branch and Gandaki Province Committee for successfully hosting the meeting.

