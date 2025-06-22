Kathmandu, June 20: The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has imposed fines totaling Rs 20 million on 92 firms found violating mandatory maximum retail price (MRP) regulations over the past two and a half months.

According to the department, it inspected 713 companies during the period, uncovering non-compliance in 13 percent of them. Since April 2, the DoCSCP has required all manufacturers and importers to clearly label MRPs on their products, along with the manufacturer’s name, batch number, expiry date, and relevant standardization symbols or pictograms where applicable.

Only 26 firms fully adhered to the rules, said DoCSCP Director General Kumar Dahal. Of the rest, 308 were summoned to submit documentation, while 278 were instructed to take corrective action.

Empowered by the Constitution and the Consumer Protection Act, 2018, the DoCSCP is responsible for regulating domestic markets to ensure transparency and fair competition. However, enforcement of MRP guidelines—first made mandatory in 2012—has long been hindered by resistance from business groups.

Even now, some entrepreneurs argue that enforcing MRPs could promote smuggling and harm legitimate trade. They have criticized the department for enforcing the rules abruptly, without sufficient consultation or groundwork, which they say has affected even law-abiding firms. Nowadays, MRPs are compulsory for a wide range of goods, including cement, rods, auto parts, food products, footwear, construction materials, surgical items, readymade garments, electrical appliances, and cosmetics.