KATHMANDU, June 22- Thirty-five Nepali youths, enticed with promises of high-paying jobs and later held hostage in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, have been rescued.

The Nepali Embassy in New Delhi issued a statement saying the rescue took place on Ashar 20, acting on instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The victims were reportedly subjected to mistreatment, including physical assault, torture, and financial extortion under various false claims.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of the Uttarakhand Police and the local NGO ‘Kin India’. Several suspects connected to the case have been taken into custody by Indian authorities, and investigations are ongoing.

The embassy further noted that search efforts are continuing to identify and free more Nepali nationals who may be trapped in other areas of Uttarakhand.

The rescued youths will be brought back to Nepal after the completion of the required legal formalities.