Kathmandu, June 21: The 7th edition of Sizang Cultural Week kicks off amidst a function today marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China.

Vice-Chairperson of the National Assembly Bimala Ghimire, Chinese Ambassador Chen Song and Vice-Chairperson of Sizang International Cultural Association Lo Chin jointly inaugurated the Cultural Week organized by Sizang Media Group.

On the occasion, Vice President Ghimire expressed confidence that the program presented would contribute to strengthening cultural relations and deepening people-to-people friendship between the two countries. She said, "Nepal-China relations are not limited to diplomatic boundaries, but are built on the foundation of shared history, culture, religion, civilization and life. She said that Nepal is committed to the 'One China' principle.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Song informed that China is moving forward in the journey of economic prosperity by accelerating economic development, social harmony, tourism promotion, physical infrastructure construction, transportation network expansion, and information technology development by the aspirations of the people.

Vice President of Sizang International Cultural Association, Lo Chin, said that the cultural relations between Nepal and China for nearly two thousand years have been shaking at the government level as well as at the people's level. He said that the work done in the fields of trade, tourism, culture and other public interest areas between the two countries has further expanded the mutual relations.

During the inaugural ceremony, along with various cultural programs, photographs related to Sizang, including the geographical diversity of the Sizang region, living conditions, art culture, costumes, and infrastructure construction, were displayed.

