Kathmandu, June 21: Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the Nepali government has decided to repatriate its citizens from both countries, particularly from Israel, where most Nepalis reside.

This decision emerged from a high-level meeting on Friday involving the foreign and labour ministers and senior officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labour, Home, and Tourism. A four-member rapid response team—comprising joint secretaries from the respective ministries—has been formed to assess the situation and advise the government on appropriate repatriation strategies and logistics.

Currently, around 5,500–7,000 Nepalis live and work in Israel, while about 18 are in Iran. Although few have shown interest in returning, authorities remain on standby. As of Friday, 646 Nepalis had registered on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' platform, but only 25 have expressed a desire to return.

The Nepali Embassy in Israel began registering citizens for possible evacuation earlier this week, following rising requests for assistance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a travel advisory urging citizens in both countries to remain alert and stay in touch with the embassies.

Lok Bahadur Chhetri, head of public diplomacy at the foreign ministry, said efforts are underway to gather Nepalis’ information and needs. The ministry is also establishing a help desk to monitor the situation and assist those in distress.

To facilitate repatriation from Israel, the government may adopt the "Libya model," which was successfully implemented in 2014 with support from the International Organization for Migration and the Indian government. However, Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit warned of challenges, including air travel risks and congestion at border points. He noted that most Nepalis prefer to stay due to well-paying jobs and familiarity with the conflict.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba affirmed that Nepal is ready to repatriate any citizen wanting to return and emphasized that Israel, under the G2G agreement, also holds responsibility for ensuring safe relocation. The government has requested Israel’s support in facilitating border crossings.

Labour permits for outbound workers heading to Israel have been temporarily suspended. Minister Bhandari confirmed that even undocumented Nepalis would receive the necessary documents and facilitation through the embassy.

On June 13, the day the conflict began, the foreign ministry urged both countries to seek dialogue and advised Nepalis to stay in touch with missions. A follow-up travel alert with emergency contacts was issued on June 15, advising Nepalis to stay cautious and vigilant.