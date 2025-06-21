Nawalpur, June 21: The Narayanghat-Butwal road section along the East-West Highway will be completely closed for 10 hours at night from today.

The Road Department Project Directorate (ADB) has stated that the road will be completely closed from 7 pm to 5 am from today due to the increased risk of accidents in the Dumkibas section of this area.

The decision to ban traffic on the road during the night from today was taken by the Director of the Project Directorate, Engineer Chudaraj Dhakal, at a meeting chaired by the Chief District Officer of the District Administration Office, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Sustapur) Bhavishwar Pandey on Friday.

"As the diversion road of the Binayi Khola bridge at Dumkibas on the Narayanghat-Butwal road under construction is being washed away frequently by rain, it has been decided to close the road at night until the new bridge built at that location is operational," he said. "Similarly, the road is being repaired by placing gravel at some places in the Daunne section, so the road has been closed at night until the traffic in Daunne can operate smoothly."

Dhakal said that large and cargo vehicles have been banned from operating on the said road section 24 hours a day from today. Urging large and cargo vehicles to use the alternative route of the Narayanghat-Butwal road, Director Dhakal suggested that even small vehicles should travel only during the day, considering the road conditions.

Dhakal, who is expanding the road to four lanes, has been facing difficulties in operating vehicles due to mud during normal rains. Similarly, the flood in the Binayi Khola has repeatedly disrupted traffic operations by washing away the diversion constructed here.