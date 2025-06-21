Kathmandu, June 21: To ensure public safety amid heightened monsoon hazards, authorities have enforced a 15-day nighttime travel restriction along the BP Highway.

The restriction, which bars all vehicles except cargo trucks from operating between 6:30 PM and 5:00 AM, was finalized during a joint meeting of the inter-district security coordination committees from Kavrepalanchowk, Sindhuli, and Ramechhap.

Kavrepalanchowk Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dhakal said the stretch between Kavre Bhanjyang and Khurkot in Sindhuli has been flagged as particularly dangerous. “Vehicles traveling from Kathmandu will be held at Kavre Bhanjyang, and those bound for the capital will be stopped at Khurkot,” Dhakal noted.

He emphasized that continuous heavy rain has severely damaged sections of the road, heightening the risk for commuters. “Given the threat to life and property, this decision is being enforced without delay,” he added.

People’s News Monitoring Service