Kathmandu, June 21: The monsoon has gripped Nepal, with the nation currently experiencing the impacts of monsoon winds.

It is predicted that the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy nationwide, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division. Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is occurring in some areas of the Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim provinces, as well as in isolated spots in others.

This afternoon, similar weather is expected to persist. Light to moderate rain with thunder is likely in hilly regions and at a few other locations, while heavy rainfall may occur in isolated spots of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim. Light rain or snowfall is also likely in some high-hill and mountainous areas.

Tonight, the sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is forecast in parts of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in a few places. Light snowfall or rain is also likely in mountainous regions.

Given the risk of heavy rain, the department has warned of potential river swelling, flash floods, landslides, and soil erosion. People are urged to take precautions to prevent disruptions to daily life, agriculture, health, transport, and public safety.

People's News Monitoring Service