Kathmandu, June 21: Nepal is observing International Yoga Day today through a series of events and activities organized across the country.

International Yoga Day has been celebrated globally on June 21 each year following a United Nations General Assembly resolution passed in 2014. The initiative was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 69th UN General Assembly session. Nepal’s then Prime Minister Sushil Koirala was the first to support the proposal, which later gained backing from the European Union and all permanent members of the UN Security Council. In just 90 days, the resolution garnered support from 177 countries—a record in the history of the UN.

Though officially recognized by the UN in 2016, Nepal had been informally observing Yoga Day since 1979 on Magh 1 (mid-January). This traditional date later gained official recognition when the Council of Ministers, through the Ministry of Peace and Reconstruction, declared Magh 1 as National Yoga Day in Nepal.

Yoga, which traces its roots to the Vedic period and was once deeply studied by sages in the Himalayan region, had nearly vanished from mainstream practice in Nepal. However, the celebration of Yoga Day has played a vital role in reviving this ancient discipline and spreading awareness about its health and spiritual benefits among the public.