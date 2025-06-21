Kathmandu. India will help rescue Nepali citizens stranded in Iran. The Indian Embassy in Iran has given this information through its social media account X.

Along with Nepal, India has also been informed that it will rescue Sri Lankan citizens. The embassy said, “At the request of the governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the rescue efforts conducted by the Indian Embassy in Iran will now also include Nepali and Sri Lankan citizens.”

Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens in Iran have been requested to contact the Indian Embassy as soon as possible. You can use the Telegram channel or emergency numbers to contact them: +989010144557, +989128109115 and +98912810919.

Following the escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel, ‘Operation Sindhu’ has been launched to safely evacuate its citizens in Iran.

People’s News Monitoring Service