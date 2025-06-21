Kathmandu, June 21: As the war between Israel and Iran is escalating, the government authorities are discussing rescuing Nepalis from war-hit countries.

On Friday, a joint meeting of authorities from the Labour Ministry, Tourism Ministry, Home Ministry, and Foreign Ministry was held at the Foreign Ministry.

After the meeting, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba said that the government is preparing for the rescue of Nepalis in Iran and Israel due to the developing situation of intense conflicts there.

Nepal’s Embassy in Israel has opened registration for Nepalis willing to return home from Israel.

Deuba informed that the Nepali Embassy in Israel is working actively in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is expected that there are around seven thousand Nepalis working in Israel, out of them, five thousand five hundred workers have gone through the formal channel.

The government is preparing to rescue them by a charter flight.

Accordingly, there are around a dozen Nepalis in Iran, according to the Nepal government’s record.

People’s News Monitoring Service.