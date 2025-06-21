Nepal witnessed a significant surge in electric vehicle (EV) imports in the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2024/25, bringing in EVs worth Rs 31.55 billion, as per the latest data from the Department of Customs.

Between mid-July 2024 and mid-June 2025, a total of 13,492 electric cars, jeeps, and vans entered the country. The government collected Rs 19.57 billion in customs revenue from these imports.

Notably, there was a sharp spike in EV imports between mid-May and mid-June (Jestha), with 3,633 units imported in just one month. This rush was largely driven by importers anticipating changes in the federal budget.

Compared to the same period last fiscal year, Nepal imported 2,026 more EVs this year. During the first 11 months of FY 2023/24, the country had brought in 11,466 units worth Rs 29 billion, generating Rs 13.06 billion in revenue.

In total, the country’s imports of vehicles and related parts hit Rs 101 billion so far this fiscal year, contributing Rs 74.48 billion in customs revenue.

By mid-April alone, Nepal had imported 9,859 EVs worth Rs 82.24 billion. An additional 3,638 vehicles valued at Rs 1.9 billion arrived in the following month.

China continued to be Nepal’s primary EV supplier. Among the imports were 7,354 vehicles with power capacities ranging from 50 to 100 kilowatts, 4,728 units with up to 50 kilowatts, 1,354 units between 101 and 200 kilowatts, 41 units between 201 and 300 kilowatts, and two high-capacity vehicles exceeding 300 kilowatts.

The import of EVs for public transportation also saw notable growth. A total of 3,132 such vehicles valued at Rs 9.48 billion were imported in the same period—an increase of 1,846 units compared to the previous year. The government earned Rs 2.11 billion in customs revenue from these imports.

This rising trend underscores Nepal’s accelerating shift toward electric mobility, both in the private and public transport sectors.