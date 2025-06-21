Chitwan, June 21: Seven people have died and 18 have been injured in a bus collision with an EV microbus at Daduwa in Rapti Municipality-4, Chitwan, along the East-West Highway.

Only two of the deceased have been identified. The deceased have been identified as Som Prasad Rupakheti, 55, of Makawanpur Hatiya-3, and Maiyakumari Neupane, 53, of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-5.

Police said that five people died on the spot and two others died during treatment. The other deceased have not been identified. The bodies have been kept at the Bharatpur Hospital morgue.

The accident occurred when an EV microbus and a passenger bus collided. The accident occurred when a bus (Province 1-01-001 Kha 3583) heading towards Kakadbhitta from Dhangadhi and an EV vehicle (Province 03-001 Ja 299) coming towards Narayangadh from Makawanpur collided.

The injured are being treated at Bharatpur Hospital, Purano Medical College and Chitwan Medical College.

Police have stated that most of the deceased and injured were travelling in EV vehicles.

After the accident that took place on Saturday morning, the injured were sent to various hospitals in Bharatpur for treatment with the help of locals, police and rescue teams.

It is initially believed that the accident may have been caused by high speed and possible brake failure.

Chitwan Police Chief Govinda Puri said that a detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

Although the road was blocked for some time after the accident, traffic has now resumed.

People’s News Monitoring Service