Kathmandu, June 20: A prohibitory order imposed in various places in the capital targeting the royalist movement has been lifted.

The order prohibiting gatherings, processions, sit-ins, demonstrations, and other events in public places, except in a few designated areas within the Ring Road, has now been lifted.

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has issued a notice stating that the prohibitory order imposed on June 1 has now been withdrawn.

Along with the beginning of the rainy season, monarchists have decided to postpone the massive street demonstration until the end of the Dasain, Tihar and Chhat festivals.

People’s News Monitoring Service.