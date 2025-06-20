KATHMANDU, June 20: The meeting of the House of Representatives is being held at the Federal Parliament Building, New Baneshwor, at 11:00 am today.

The agenda for today's meeting is for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to answer questions asked by members of the House of Representatives. As per the House of Representatives Rules, 2079 BS, arrangements have been made for direct question-and-answer sessions with the Prime Minister in the first week of every month.

Similarly, there is an agenda for group discussions of six ministries under the discussion that will begin on various titles of the Appropriation Bill, 2082 BS.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat has stated that a possible agenda for today's meeting is to discuss the appropriations of the ministries of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Youth and Sports, Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Industry, Commerce and Supplies and Land Management, and Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation.

People's News Monitoring Service