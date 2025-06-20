Kathmandu, June 20: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has cancelled the scheduled question-and-answer (Q&A) session with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the House of Representatives after continued disruption by the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Prime Minister Oli arrived at the Parliament Building at 11:30 am on Friday to attend the monthly Q&A session, which traditionally takes place in the first week of every month. However, as the House meeting began, lawmakers from RSP and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) stood up in protest, continuing their ongoing demonstration.

RSp lawmakers, wearing blue ribbons, obstructed the session, prompting repeated calls from Speaker Ghimire to restore order. Despite his appeals, the protest persisted, leading to the session’s cancellation.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress has backed the Speaker’s move, stating that such sessions should not be held in a chaotic atmosphere. Chief Whip Shyam Kumar Ghimire told Online News, “It’s not appropriate to make the Prime Minister speak amid constant uproar. My suggestion is simple: if there’s a peaceful environment, go ahead; if not, don’t proceed.”

RSP had earlier announced it would continue obstructing the Prime Minister’s Q&A program, prompting concerns from opposition parties about the decorum and functionality of parliamentary proceedings.

People’s News Monitoring Service