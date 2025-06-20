Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, and Andrey Kondrashov, director general of TASS news agency, jointly inaugurate a photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 19, 2025. Titled "Immortal Merits, Eternal Memory", the exhibition was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and TASS news agency. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War was held here on Thursday.

Titled "Immortal Merits, Eternal Memory", the exhibition was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and TASS news agency. Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, and Andrey Kondrashov, director general of TASS news agency, jointly inaugurated the event.

Fu said that the exhibition aims to revisit history, draw lessons from the past, honor fallen heroes, and carry forward the bilateral friendship.

Xinhua is committed to working with TASS to further deepen exchanges and coordination, explore opportunities for more people-to-people and cultural exchange activities, and speak with one voice on the global stage, Fu added.

Kondrashov highlighted the long-standing and fruitful cooperation between TASS and Xinhua. He said that this exhibition not only demonstrates the high-level cooperation of the two agencies, but also underscores the remembrance of a common history.

At the opening ceremony, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the exhibited photos document some pivotal figures and events, reminding us that we must remember history. Russia will stand firmly with China to jointly preserve the historical memory, she said.

The exhibition showcased vivid scenes of the Chinese and Russian people fighting side by side and supporting each other in the World Anti-Fascist War, highlighting the historical contributions of the two countries to safeguarding world peace and the cause of human progress.

Fu on Thursday also held talks with Kondrashov, and both sides affirmed their commitment to further deepening practical cooperation. ■

