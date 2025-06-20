NAWALPUR, June 20: A bus carrying 38 passengers was swept by the rain-swollen Binayikhola (river) at Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality-1 in Nawalparasi East along the Narayanghat-Butwal section of the East-West Highway.

Police Inspector of Area Police Office, Dumkibas, Rajan Timilsena, said the bus (Bhe 1 Kha 4085) heading to Nepalgunj from Kathmandu was swept off the river last night.

Inspector Timilsena said the bus was swept away by the flash flood in the river. "The flood swept away the bus over the new diversion. We rescued all passengers immediately by taking an excavator," he said.

Altogether 38 passengers, including three infants, were travelling in the bus. Inspector Timilsena stated that they could not take the bus out of the river due to continuous rainfall in the area. The quantity of the goods swept off the river is not confirmed yet.

Currently, the highway is completely obstructed due to the muddy road in the Daunne area following the heavy rain since last night. RSS

People’s News Monitoring Service