Smoke rises from the rubble of an Iranian state media building in Tehran after an Israeli airstrike on June 16, 2025. The strike, which Israel confirmed targeted "terror-linked propaganda infrastructure," marks a further escalation in regional tensions. (Photo by Mina / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by MINA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

By Our Reporter

The war between Iran and Israel entered the sixth day on Wednesday with both countries issuing warnings to each other. While Israel warned that Teheran, the capital of Iran should be evacuated, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared a full-scale war against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has stressed that he will not back down until Iran’s nuclear development is disabled.

In six days, Israel caused a massive destruction in Iran killing top military leaders and security advisors of the supreme leader. Israel has targeted the potential sites where Iran is believed to have its nuclear stations, television stations and other points killing at least 244 people.

Likewise, Iran retaliated by striking Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities killing 10.

Meanwhile, the US President asked Iran to surrender and evacuate Teheran. Trump returned to the USA leaving the summit of G-7 nations in Canada on Monday and took to social sites asking Iran to surrender.

With the rising tension in the Middle East, there is fear of the direct involvement of powerful nations in the Israel-Iran war. The fuel prices have already started increasing while thousands of passengers have been stranded in many areas including Israel since the start of the war.

Nepal's government has not made any official statement on the war. However, in the context of the ongoing war in the Middle East, Nepal's proposal of Zone of Peace still looks relevant. Forwarded by the late King Birendra, the proposal was abandoned by the government after the political change of 1990.