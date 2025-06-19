Kathmandu, June 19: Senior journalist, editor and publisher of the Chakchhu vernacular weekly, Padmabhakta Kharel passed away this morning at his residence.

The late Kharel’s last rites were performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat today.

Born in 2002 BS, the late Kharel is survived by his spouse and two sons.

The People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extends fond condolences to all members of the bereaved family.

People’s News Monitoring Service.