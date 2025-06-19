India's ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae. Photo: Internet

Kathmandu, June 19: Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Ranjit Rae, has remarked that rampant corruption in Nepal has led to growing disillusionment and anger among the youth, which in turn is drawing them towards pro-monarchy factions.

Speaking in an interview with an Indian news channel, Rae observed that the deepening corruption in Nepal has triggered dissatisfaction among the younger population. “There is widespread corruption in Nepal which has caused frustration and anger among the youth,” he noted. He added that royalist parties are attempting to take advantage of this widespread discontent.

“At least during our time, corruption was not this rampant,” he commented, adding, “The people, who are searching for something new, can be swayed in any direction right now.”

Rae pointed out that the lack of job opportunities and developmental progress in Nepal has led to mass migration. “Probably around ten million people have gone abroad in search of work,” he said, “And even those who remain back are frustrated.”

He further emphasized the political instability in the country, explaining that the absence of majority governments forces political parties to form coalitions, thereby weakening governance. “We have seen instances where parties with only two members of parliament are given the position of Deputy Prime Minister to bring them into the government,” he stated, “And in such situations, the government cannot effectively control many things, even if it wants to.”

Rae concluded that political alliances in Nepal are often forged not out of ideological alignment but out of sheer necessity. “The current political equation in Nepal is surprising in itself,” he remarked.

People’s News Monitoring Service