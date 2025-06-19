Kathmandu, June 19: With the onset of monsoon, heavy rain in several parts started inundating areas and causing landslides. This has led to several highways across the nation being blocked. The authorities have been working to clear the debris to resume traffic on these blocked highways.

According to the police headquarters, one-way traffic has resumed on roads previously blocked in four locations, with ongoing efforts to restore two-way traffic and clear other obstructions. In Sindhupalchok, landslides in Bhotekoshi have shut down the Araniko Highway at Kodari, Larcha, and Koplang. Similarly, flooding has halted movement on the Mahendra Highway at Binayi Tribeni Rural Municipality-1 in Nawalparasi Bardaghat Susta East, causing long vehicle lines and leaving passengers stranded.

In Chitwan, the Narayanghat–Mugling section—earlier blocked by landslides at Tuin Khola and Namsi Bridge in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality—is also now accessible for one-way movement. Likewise, one-way traffic has resumed along the Kaligandaki Corridor in Gulmi after a landslide at Barlaba in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality-6 was cleared.

In Myagdi, a landslide at Rupse in Annapurna Rural Municipality-3 has disrupted the Beni-Jomsom road. Meanwhile, in Dolpa, the Bheri Corridor at Chhalghat in Tripurasundari Municipality-1 remains completely blocked by flooding, though police confirm clearance efforts are underway. The Rabi–Rake–Bhetetar road in Dhankuta’s Sangurigadhi Rural Municipality-5 is now open to one-way traffic. The BP Highway at Banjokhet in Dhulikhel Municipality-11, previously flooded, has also reopened to one-way vehicles.

Police report that the Jumla–Mugu road, previously blocked by a landslide in Chulel village of Sinja Rural Municipality-2, has also reopened for one-way traffic.

People’s News Monitoring Services