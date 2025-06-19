File photo

By Our Reporter

If all goes as planned Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will embark on a visit to India next month, almost a year after he assumed the post of the Prime Minister.

Before that, the PM will leave for Spain, probably at the end of June to attend the fourth United Nations International Conference on Financing for Development.

News reports have it that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already started preparations for the PM's Spain and India visit.

However, the exact date of PM's visit to a southern neighbour has not been fixed yet. After confirming the date to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the date will be fixed, according to the sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Indian Embassy in Nepal are reportedly preparing the agendas to be discussed during the bilateral meeting.

Prime Minister Oli has been making efforts to pay a visit to India right from the day he assumed the office of PM. But India had not shown interest as Oli was appointed the PM of Nepal against the will of India.

But with the new development especially after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 this year, the relations between PM Oli and India improved, which ultimately paved the way for Oli's India sojourn.

When India did not invite, Oli paid an official visit to China in December last year. Normally, Nepal's PM visits India first before embarking on a visit to other countries. Earlier in 2008, the Maoist Chairman chose to visit China first after assuming the office of the PM in Kathmandu. But his acts turned counterproductive and had to step down in nine months.

Earlier, PM Oli and his Indian counterpart Modi held meetings in New York during the UN General Assembly in September last year, and in Bangkok during the BIMSTEC Summit in April this year.