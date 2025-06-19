Kathmandu, June 19: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory, urging Nepali citizens to avoid travelling to Israel, Iran, or other Middle Eastern countries amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

In a press release on Wednesday, the ministry requested Nepalis planning to travel for foreign employment or other purposes to Israel, Iran, or the broader Middle East to postpone their trips due to the current volatile situation. It also urged caution for those already in the region, stating the government is closely monitoring the conflict and that Nepalis in those countries remain safe so far.

Nepalis wishing to return home from Israel or Iran may need a third-country transit visa, as direct travel options are currently unavailable. The ministry advised citizens in affected areas to remain indoors or in shelters except during designated times and to follow all safety and movement guidelines issued by local authorities.

They are also encouraged to stay in touch with the Nepali community and embassy, check updates from official sources regularly, and register their information on the online portal of the Ministry, Consular Services Department, or the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv to aid in possible rescue or assistance efforts.

People’s News Monitoring Service