KATHMANDU, June 18: The Nepal Compact under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) will carry on uninterrupted due to a particular exemption granted by the US Secretary of State in February 2025. This exemption permits the compact to continue full execution, even amidst an ongoing evaluation of foreign aid initiatives by the US government.

A statement from the US Embassy in Kathmandu on Wednesday confirmed that both MCC and the US Mission in Nepal are still actively involved with relevant parties to encourage a productive conclusion to the review.

In coordination with Nepal’s Ministry of Finance and MCA-Nepal, MCC is ensuring that all current and upcoming efforts—as well as any possible future commitments—reflect the priorities set by both the Nepali and US governments. The implementation emphasizes openness, strong governance, efficient results, and careful risk oversight.

Restating its pledge to Nepal, the US Embassy expressed that the United States remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations and supporting the Nepali people’s prosperity and long-term economic stability.

