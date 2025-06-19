Kathmandu, June 19: The biweekly calendar of the House of Representatives has been prepared. It does not include the agenda to advance the School Education Bill and the Federal Civil Service Bill, which the government has said are its top priorities.

The Civil Service Bill has reached the House of Representatives but has been stuck. The Education Bill is in the Education, Health and Information Technology Committee under the House of Representatives.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is personally discussing issues such as the 'cooling-off period' in the Civil Service Bill. The discussion was held in the Council of Ministers meeting last Monday. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Oli discussed the matter with the Nepali Congress leaders.

The School Education Bill is also not on the biweekly calendar of the House of Representatives. The government is committed to passing the bill by June 29. However, this issue has not been included in the calendar until then.

Last Tuesday, the House of Representatives meeting had an agenda to pass the Civil Service Bill. However, the House did not enter the agenda on that day.

The meeting is being held on Thursday. There is no civil service bill on the agenda. The issue of advancing this bill has not been included in the biweekly calendar until June 29.

People’s News Monitoring Service