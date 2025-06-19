By Our Reporter

Kathmandu District Court on Friday ordered seven individuals accused in the violent pro-monarchy protest at Tinkune to be held in custody.

The accused—Durga Prasai, Saroj Gautam (alias Tara Rajavadi), Gokarna Shahi (alias Anup Rajavadi), Dandapani Regmi, Keshav Basnet, Kumar Tamang, and Sushil Baral—were remanded to Dillibazar Prison.

The accused were brought to the prison on Friday afternoon following the court’s order issued Thursday night by Judge Dhurvaraj Karki’s bench.

The court also granted bail to 32 others involved in the case.

The government prosecutor’s office filed separate charge sheets against 50 and 11 accused, respectively, on Jestha 15 under Article 32 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 2074.

Of these, 11 charged with criminal disturbance had already been released on bail. After testimonies and bail hearings for the remaining 50, the court issued its decision.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party leaders Ravindra Mishra and Dhawal Shumsher Rana, along with nine others who had been released on personal bond, are on the run according to police records.

However, Rana was present in the House of Representatives meeting on Tuesday.

The police have also begun legal proceedings against those violating bail terms. Bail amounts ranged from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 100,000.

The government charged 50 individuals with treason, criminal disturbance, attempted murder, and organised crime related to the Tinkune violence of March 28. Four minors have been charged separately in juvenile court.

The violent protest at Tinkune resulted in the deaths of two journalists—Suresh Rajak of Avenues Television and 29-year-old Savin Maharjan from Kirtipur-4—and left 20 people injured by police gunfire.

Three injured individuals remain hospitalized: Rebika Khatri from Udaipur, Dilliprasad Luintel from Bhojpur, and Ramhari Shrestha from Kavre are still in hospitals.