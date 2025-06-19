Kathmandu, June 19: The Supreme Court (SC) has removed Gandaki Province Assembly member Rajiv Gurung, also known as Deepak Manange, from his position on Wednesday following his conviction in an attempted murder case.

A constitutional bench of the SC, led by Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, ruled that Gurung was unqualified to hold the position of member of parliament, declaring him ineligible to run for the post.

While the petitioner had initially demanded that Gurung be dismissed from the beginning of his term, the court determined that he would be removed only from the date of the verdict.

Advocate Birendra Raj Karki had filed a writ petition calling for the cancellation of Gurung’s position, arguing that the law prohibits individuals convicted of criminal charges and serving a prison sentence from becoming lawmakers. The constitutional bench issued its decision after reviewing the petition.

People’s News Monitoring Service