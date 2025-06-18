Kathmandu, June 18: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday evening at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar.

This meeting marks a significant moment, as Bhandari has been indicating her intention to re-enter active politics within the CPN-UML, the party led by Oli. It was their first encounter in quite some time.

Sources reveal that the two leaders exchanged views on the current political developments in Nepal. However, Bhandari's personal secretary, Rajkumar Rai, stated that he was not informed about the specifics of the meeting, having left earlier in the day.

Reports suggest Bhandari has shown clear interest in resuming her role in party politics and appears to be positioning herself as a potential challenge to Oli’s leadership. UML leaders are reportedly eager to reintegrate her into the party fold. Following her recent visit to China, where she represented the party and discussed Nepal's political ideology—particularly People's Multiparty Democracy, a doctrine championed by her late husband, Madan Bhandari—Bhandari traveled to Koshi Province to engage with UML leaders and cadres.

Oli, while in Kathmandu, expressed growing concerns about Bhandari's increasing visibility and influence. He cautioned party members against undermining the party's unity before the upcoming General Convention, urging them to refrain from "throwing stones from outside the party."

