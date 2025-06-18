Kathmandu, June 18: Google has issued a critical alert to its 1.8 billion Gmail users worldwide, urging them to take immediate action to secure their accounts. The tech company has cautioned that failing to follow new security protocols could result in permanent account suspension.

As part of its updated security measures, Google has made two-step verification a mandatory requirement. This means users must now go beyond simply entering a password and verify their identity using a code sent to their mobile phone, an authentication app, or a physical security key.

To ensure compliance, Google has begun sending personalized emails and login prompts, offering users a timeframe of 15 to 30 days to implement the changes.

This step is aimed at addressing the growing threats of spam, phishing attacks, and fraudulent emails. While Google's AI systems have successfully filtered out many harmful messages, cybercriminals are deploying increasingly advanced techniques. A recent study shows that more than 60 percent of users in the United States have encountered a rise in online scams, with about a third reporting data breaches.

The new policy will affect all users of Gmail, including those who manage personal accounts, business emails, YouTube channels, or Android devices. Failure to comply with the instructions could result in account deactivation, potentially disrupting access to various essential digital services.

Gmail today functions far beyond email—it is deeply integrated with services like Google Docs, Calendar, smart home devices, and even online banking. Losing access could significantly affect users’ digital lives.

People's News Monitoring Service