By P.R. Pradhan

Nepal’s lost image

Nepal’s international image and credibility are rapidly eroding. Recently, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Nepal on its grey list, followed by a similar listing from the European Union. Adding to the concern, the United States has placed Nepal on the Tier 2 Watch List in its 2024 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

The U.S. State Department’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2024, states, “The Government of Nepal does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, although it is making some efforts. These include a modest increase in convictions and a rise in the number of trafficking victims receiving services. The government also passed a bill to grant citizenship to certain stateless persons, which reportedly helped reduce vulnerability to trafficking”.

“However, these efforts were deemed insufficient. For the ninth consecutive year, the government failed to finalize critical amendments that would criminalize all forms of labor and sex trafficking. Prosecutions have declined, and concerns persist about official complicity in trafficking crimes. The government has yet to finalize standard operating procedures (SOPs) for identifying and referring victims for assistance — a delay that has now stretched to five years”.

“Protection for male victims and those trafficked through transnational labor routes remains poor. Victim compensation is rare, and there is no reported progress on restitution. Oversight of recruitment agencies and action against fraudulent labor recruiters continue to be grossly inadequate. The government still approves fixed recruitment fees without sufficient safeguards, and there is no record of official support for repatriating exploited migrant workers abroad. As a result, Nepal was downgraded to the Tier 2 Watch List”.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, India has expressed serious concern over organized human trafficking operations at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). Reports allege that thousands of Indian nationals — including individuals on India’s "wanted" list — have traveled to third countries using fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued under false pretenses. These individuals are said to have paid up to 300,000 rupees in bribes to immigration officials. This operation poses a serious security threat to India, especially regarding the potential for terrorist movements via Nepal.

Furthermore, there is growing scrutiny over a well-organized network that has facilitated the illegal migration of Nepali nationals to the U.S. by disguising them as Bhutanese refugees. Another scheme involves sending individuals abroad on visit visas under political protection. These practices raise serious concerns related to money laundering, terrorist financing, and human trafficking. Senior political figures are allegedly involved in the Bhutanese refugee scam, and even the current Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak is suspected of being linked to the visit visa scandal.

Although Minister Lekhak has denied any involvement and refused to resign, reports suggest he personally selected the immigration officials deployed at TIA. These officials were allegedly instructed to submit five million rupees daily to the minister's secretariat — a staggering claim that reflects the depth of corruption.

Doubting Nepal’s internal investigative mechanisms, several foreign governments and organizations are reportedly conducting independent investigations into human trafficking, money laundering, and suspected terrorist activities operating out of Nepal.

Nepal’s inclusion in the FATF and EU grey lists, as well as its downgrade in the TIP report, should be seen as serious warnings from the international community. If the current trajectory continues, Nepal risks further sanctions, blacklisting, and global isolation.

Tragically, Nepal’s political leadership remains preoccupied with power struggles, ignoring the country’s deteriorating reputation on the world stage. Instead of addressing these humiliating realities with urgency and transparency, they continue to treat these critical issues with indifference — to the nation’s peril.