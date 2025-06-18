"Nepali woman holding her baby, Mount Everest National Park. This is the highest national park in the world, with the entire park located above 3,000 m ( 9,700 ft). This park includes three peaks higher than 8,000 m, including Mt Everest. Therefore, most of the park area is very rugged and steep, with its terrain cut by deep rivers and glaciers. Unlike other parks in the plain areas, this park can be divided into four climate zones because of the rising altitude. The climatic zones include a forested lower zone, a zone of alpine scrub, the upper alpine zone which includes upper limit of vegetation growth, and the Arctic zone where no plants can grow. The types of plants and animals that are found in the park depend on the altitude."

Kathmandu, June 18: Millions globally, including in Nepal, are having fewer children than they want, not due to lack of interest, but because of mounting economic and social obstacles.

This is the core message of the UN Population Fund’s (UNFPA) 2025 'State of World Population' report, titled “The Real Fertility Crisis: The Pursuit of Reproductive Agency in a Changing World.”

Based on academic research and a UNFPA–YouGov survey across 14 countries with diverse fertility rates, the report finds that one in five people worldwide expect not to have their desired number of children. Key reasons include high living costs, job insecurity, unaffordable housing and childcare, limited reproductive healthcare, lack of supportive partners, and anxiety over climate change and conflict.

In Nepal, the picture is similar. Despite a consistent preference for two or more children, many—especially in urbanized provinces like Bagmati and Gandaki—have fewer than they wish. The national fertility rate has dropped to two children per woman across all socio-economic and geographic groups.

This gap between the desired and actual family size is stark in areas affected by employment insecurity, rising childcare costs, and labour migration-induced spousal separation.

“Globally, many people can’t form the families they aspire to,” said Won Young Hong, UNFPA’s Nepal Representative. “Some are prevented from becoming parents; others are forced into parenthood. This isn’t about overpopulation or low fertility—it’s about ensuring free, informed choices. Paid family leave, healthcare, childcare, and supportive relationships are necessities—not luxuries.”

More than half of global respondents cited economic stress, especially the cost of living, housing, and childcare, as barriers to parenthood. In Nepal, rapid urbanization, job insecurity, and lack of flexible work further hinder young couples from planning a stable future with children.

Globally, 31% reported fewer children than desired, while 12% had more. In Nepal, labor migration and entrenched gender norms around caregiving exacerbate these gaps. Among those over 50 worldwide, 43% didn’t reach their desired family size, showing how reproductive goals often go unmet. In Bagmati, fertility rates are lower than desired; in Madhesh, many report having more children than planned—showing regional contrasts in reproductive agency.

Gender inequality remains a major barrier. Women carry most caregiving duties and face career setbacks post-motherhood, while men—especially in Nepal—often face stigma for taking on such roles. The absence of gender-equitable policies like flexible work and parental leave discourages shared parenting.

Falling fertility isn’t just a women’s issue. Young men in Nepal and elsewhere—especially those with less education or job security—are increasingly single and socially isolated. The report notes a rising loneliness epidemic and misaligned gender expectations.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, said, “We must move beyond fear of low fertility and focus on agency. People need rights-based policies, economic security, and choice, not coercion.”

Dilliram Sharma, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, added, “Empowering reproductive decisions is key to equitable development. Policies must dismantle structural barriers and support rights.”

Prof. Dr. R.P. Bichha of the National Planning Commission emphasized, “Now is the time to reshape policy. Focus should be on youth productivity and life quality—not just population control.”

The report warns against coercive policies like fertility targets or financial incentives, which often fail and may breach human rights. Instead, it urges evidence-based, choice-centered strategies.

UNFPA calls on governments, including Nepal, to expand access to affordable, quality reproductive care. Investments in paid leave, flexible jobs, and affordable childcare are vital for work-family balance.

Removing legal and policy barriers to contraception and addressing gender inequality are equally critical. Comprehensive sexuality education is also key to improving fertility awareness and correcting misinformation.

As Nepal faces an ageing population, with one in five persons projected to be over 60 by 2071, such long-term investments are essential. But experts caution against reactionary pronatalism driven by demographic fears.

People's Review News Monitoring Services