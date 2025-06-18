A protester waves the Iraqi flag in Baghdad on Wednesday. Both the U.S. and Iran have launched attacks in Iraq in the past week — including the Iranian missile strike on bases housing U.S. military personnel.

Tel Aviv, June 18: Israel has carried out airstrikes across Iran while Tehran fired back, marking the sixth consecutive day of escalating conflict.

Early Wednesday, Israel said Iran had launched new missile waves, triggering sirens nationwide, including in Tel Aviv, where explosions and fires were reported. Blasts were also heard in Tehran and Karaj.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump intensified rhetoric, claiming, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” though he didn’t clarify who “we” referred to. Iran’s military responded that it intercepted 28 hostile aircraft, including a spy drone, over 24 hours.

Trump also made a veiled threat against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, claiming the U.S. knew his whereabouts but did not wish to kill him “for now,” later posting the phrase “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.” Khamenei replied on X, “In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins.”

Trump earlier urged the evacuation of Tehran and told reporters aboard Air Force One he was seeking a “real end” to the conflict, not just a ceasefire.

On Tuesday, Israel reported “extensive strikes” on missile and drone sites in western Iran, including Isfahan province. Verified footage showed large smoke plumes. Iran’s IRNA reported intense explosions in populated Tehran areas and the city of Tabriz, which houses a frequently targeted airbase.

Strikes in Kashan killed three and injured four, while a residential building was hit in Tehran, with three people rescued. Iran launched eight missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted, according to Israeli officials.

Explosions were also reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with dark smoke seen in Herzliya. Ten people were injured while rushing to shelters. Due to media restrictions, Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reported from Amman, noting that Israeli censors had blocked coverage of Herzliya, suggesting it may involve sensitive military or intelligence sites.

