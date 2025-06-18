Kathmandu, June 18: There is a partial influence of westerly and local winds in the western part of the country. The Hydrology and Meteorology Forecasting Division has stated that the low-pressure area formed around West Bengal, India is also having a partial influence.

Currently, some parts of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and the eastern region of Lumbini province are under the influence of monsoon winds.

It will be generally cloudy throughout the country this afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is possible at many places in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and at some places in other provinces.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be generally cloudy to completely cloudy throughout the country tonight. Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is possible at many places in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and at some places in other provinces.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Koshi, Madhes, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces. There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall at some places in the high hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places in the high hilly and mountainous areas of other provinces.