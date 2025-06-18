Kathmandu, June 18: The Government of Nepal has launched a rescue initiative for Nepali nationals currently residing in Israel amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv has started gathering data on Nepalis living in both Israel and Iran to prepare for possible evacuation. According to a public notice issued by the embassy, an online registration system has been introduced to streamline the rescue and repatriation process.

“In view of the recent situation in Israel, we are compiling information to support the rescue, repatriation, and any other assistance required for Nepalis facing difficulties,” the embassy stated. It has urged affected individuals to register online for support.

This move comes in the wake of Israel's targeted strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, followed by an explosion in Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of a prolonged conflict, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei accused Israel of bringing disaster upon itself. With the situation threatening to intensify, the embassy is proactively working to identify and assist vulnerable Nepali citizens.

NC to observe three days of mourning over the demise of party leader Shastri

KATHMANDU, June 18: Nepali Congress (NC) has announced a three-day mourning over the demise of its former central committee member, former minister and prominent socialist thinker Dhundiraj Shastri.

An emergency meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee held today passed a condolence resolution and decided to lower the party flag to half-mast at the central, provincial and district offices on June 18, 19 and 20.

The meeting also decided to close all party offices at the central, provincial, and district levels on June 19. Additionally, condolence books will be placed at all levels until the 13th day of mourning, and a memorial program will be organized in the concerned district on the 13th day of the ascension, according to Krishna Prasad Paudel, the party’s Chief Secretary.

Leader Shastri passed away at the age of 89 while undergoing treatment at Kathmandu Medical College on June 16. According to Paudel, the meeting observed a minute of silence, praying for the eternal peace of his soul.

Shastri became involved in the politics of the NC while studying in Varanasi, India in the year 2010 BS. After completing his education, he engaged in underground politics on behalf of the party.

In the year 2014 BS, he participated in the civil disobedience movement launched by the party in Tansen, Palpa, leading the movement from Arghakhanchi district.

During the general elections of 2015 BS, he actively participated in the movement for restoration of democracy and played a significant role in involving the youth of Gulmi and Arghakhanchi in the revolution at the time when King Mahendra dissolved the parliament and imprisoned leaders on Poush 1, 2017 BS.

He lived in political exile in India after the royal coup of 2017 BS. Shastri also taught for some time at Gorakhpur College in Gorakhpur, India during that time. While he was in Gorakhpur, he published pamphlets and newspapers in support of the fight for democracy and sent them to Nepal.