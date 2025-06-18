Kathmandu, June 18: The government has made public 19 decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday. Minister for Communications and Information Technology and government spokesperson, Prithvi Subba Gurung, shared the decisions at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to Spain. Approval was also granted for foreign visits by several ministers. Minister Gurung informed that some civil servants have been transferred as part of administrative adjustments.

The Cabinet also decided to accept a concessional loan of approximately Rs 20.79 billion from the World Bank to support the third phase of the Bridge Improvement and Maintenance Program. In addition, the government will accept a grant of around Rs 1.88 billion from the South Korean government to implement an inclusive rural development project in Bardiya.

Another significant decision was the appointment of Nirmala Adhikari Bhattarai, Joint Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, as Secretary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.



