Kathmandu, June 18: The Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police has issued a public notice summoning journalist Dilbhushan Pathak to appear at its office or the nearest police station for an investigation.

According to the notice posted on the Bureau's official website, an arrest warrant has been issued against Pathak under the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063 BS. The complaint, registered as “Victim Cyber Bureau 59,” has named the government as the plaintiff.

The warrant stems from allegations related to a video involving Jaybir Deuba, son of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and a controversy surrounding the Hilton Hotel. The Cyber Bureau had sought and received approval from the Kathmandu District Court to arrest Pathak under Section 47 of the Act, following a complaint that accused him of character defamation.

In response, Pathak filed a petition at the Patan High Court challenging the legality of the arrest warrant. The court issued a short-term interim order, preventing his arrest until further hearings. Both parties have been summoned for a discussion scheduled for Ashad 20.

This case marks an unusual move by law enforcement, as it is the first time the Cyber Bureau has issued a public notice requesting the appearance of an individual with an outstanding arrest warrant.

The warrant has sparked widespread criticism, with many arguing that it undermines press freedom and misuses the Electronic Transactions Act to target journalists. On Saturday, 35 editors from various media organizations issued a joint statement condemning the move.

“The attempt to arrest a journalist by misusing the law and mobilizing the police under political pressure is unacceptable,” the editors’ statement read. “We urge the state to uphold the constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and immediately withdraw the arrest warrant against Dilbhushan Pathak.”

The case continues to fuel debate over the intersection of digital regulation, political power, and journalistic freedom in Nepal.