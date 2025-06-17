By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

Just a few weeks back, it looked as if the ‘New People’s Movement to Regenerate Democracy’ which was under the aegis of the ‘Rajabadis’ or Monarchists/Royalists was on the rise.

Unfortunately, it now seems as though the Rajabadis have gone out of steam.

Under the leadership of ‘old fogeys’ which seem to have no vision, the movement has lost momentum.

This is unfortunate, considering that the Himalayan Republic is sinking in various corruption scandals and the vast majority of the Nepalese people have had enough of the Republican leaders and their inability to govern properly.

There is absolutely no possibility that the Republic will reform itself, but still its so-called leaders are still calling the shots – just because the Rajabadis are not willing or able to launch an effective movement.

The Republican leaders are full of self-confidence:

“Nepal should be recognized as a hardworking country” – PM K.P. Sharma Oli

“An efficient civil service is the soul of democracy” – President Ram Chandra Paudel

“PM stresses radical transformation in education sector” – Oli

[All headlines in the government organ: The Rising Nepal]

The Rajabadis need to get together, set aside personal egos and make some hard decisions for the sake of the nation and the Nepalese people.

In their desperation they need to engage former Crown Princess HRH Himani Shah and her Himani Trust in various short-term projects and activities in the economic and social spheres.

In the first instance, women should be targeted so that more than half the Nepalese population will be made aware of the country’s problems and that it is in their very hands that solutions must be sought.

Women will be at the source of establishing grassroots participatory democracy.

As things now stand, the Rajabadis could not to better than trust the leadership with Rajendra Lingden and Gyanendra Shahi – both MPs and, therefore, close to the centres of power and also outside proximity to the pulse of the people.

Lingden and Shahi will forge a new movement from the many disparate groups that make up the Rajabadis.

This new ‘Movement for the Rejuvenation of Democracy’ will have to organize anew and re-mobilize the Nepalese people.

It will have to start by continuously informing the Nepalese people about:

The misdeeds of the Republican leaders and the pathetic state of the Republic;

What lies in store for the Nepalese people once regime change takes place.

These are two sides of the same coin.

Thus, the establishment of a communications/information bureau is of the utmost importance.

The new leadership must also consider who/how/and when the country will be administered when regime change does take place.

The street demonstrations/protests must be organized much better, in advance, and with definite objectives.

The writer can be reached at: shashipbmalla@hotmail.com