Israel, China, and the United States have all called for civilians to evacuate Tehran as fears mount that the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel could spiral into a full-scale war, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a stark warning via social media, urging residents in parts of Tehran to flee immediately. The message, posted by IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee, cited the imminent bombing of “military infrastructure” in the area and mirrored the language and tone used in past warnings issued to civilians in Gaza.

The unprecedented evacuation call comes as Israel’s military campaign inside Iran launched on Friday with strikes on nuclear and military targets intensifies. Israeli forces claim to have gained air superiority over large parts of Iranian territory, including Tehran, and have struck vital oil, gas, and missile infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump also hinted at the possibility of war with a grim warning. On Truth Social, Trump posted, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump, who is attending the G7 summit in Italy, warned that “IRAN CANNOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” repeating his longstanding opposition to Tehran’s atomic ambitions.

While Trump stopped short of confirming US military involvement in Israeli operations, he told reporters, “As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here.”

The Chinese embassy in Tel Aviv has also issued an evacuation advisory, urging Chinese nationals to leave Israel and the surrounding region “via land crossings into Jordan as soon as possible.” Citing the closure of Israeli airspace and the escalation of violence, the embassy warned of “increasing civilian casualties and deteriorating security.”

Iran, meanwhile, is warning of dire consequences if the conflict continues. On Monday, Tehran threatened to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) - the cornerstone international agreement limiting the spread of nuclear weapons. A government spokesperson said Iran was considering “all options” in light of Israeli attacks.

This latest confrontation is the most serious between Israel and Iran to date. Long-time enemies, the two nations have exchanged cyberattacks, assassinations, and proxy violence for years. Tensions dramatically escalated after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which set off a regional cascade of military escalations involving Hezbollah, Iranian-backed militias, and direct Israeli-Iranian clashes.

Now, the specter of all-out war - with nuclear implications - hangs over the region.

People's Review News Monitoring Service