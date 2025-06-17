Kathmandu, June 17: Rabindra Mishra, senior vice president of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), who appeared at the Kathmandu District Court today, has been released on bail worth three hundred thousand rupees.

The Bench of Justice Tara Devi Maharjan in the Kathmandu District Court gave the release order with a bail amount worth three hundred thousand rupees.

The Police had arrested him on the charge of being involved in violent acts on the May 28 Tinkune incident.

Later the court released him on the attendance bail. However, Mishra was not present on the day when the Police filed a case in the court.

It is said that the police intended to keep under judicial arrest to Mishra.

MP and RPP's general secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana was released on bail on Monday. However, seven individuals including Durga Prasain have been sent to jail for judiciary custody.

People’s News Monitoring Service.