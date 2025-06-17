Kathmandu, June 17: Rabindra Mishra, the senior vice president of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, has appeared at the Kathmandu District Court.

On May 28, the police arrested him, accusing him of being involved in the violence at the Tinkune gathering organized by the royalists. He was released on attendance bail from police custody.

The statement regarding the detention of Mishra has started. The statement is being made in the bench of Judge Taradevi Maharjan.

People’s News Monitoring Service.