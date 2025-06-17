Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressing a meeting held to consult with specialists on COVID-19 pandemic, at his officail reidence in Baluwatawr, Kathmandu, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Photo: Rajan Kafle/PM's Secretariat

Kathmandu, June 17:— Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will leave for Spain in the third week of the current Nepali month of Ashar. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing for his trip.

Prime Minister Oli is going to Spain to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development to be organized by the United Nations.

The ministry has not yet officially announced anything about the prime minister's visit to Spain. Ministry sources have stated that unless there is a change in the program for any specific reason, Prime Minister Oli will travel to Spain on Ashad.

The conference is being held in Seville, Spain, from Ashad 16-19 (June 30 to July 3). The Prime Minister's visit schedule is being prepared so that he will return on Ashad 20 after the conference. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will also accompany the Prime Minister. The other members of the visiting team are yet to be finalised.

The United Nations has been organising such conferences to provide financial resources and facilities for the development of least developed and developing countries. Earlier, three such conferences were organized in 2002, 2008 and 2015. During the conference, representatives of governments, international and regional organizations, financial and trade institutions, civil society, and the United Nations will participate in various sessions on financing for development and strengthening international assistance.

The conference is said to play a role in mobilizing financial resources for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The conference will be attended by more than 50 heads of state, heads of various regional financial institutions including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization. Supporting organizations such as UNICEF and the World Health Organization will also be present at the conference.

Nepal is the chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group. Prime Minister Oli will also represent Nepal as the leader of the LDCs.

People's Review News Monitoring Service