By Our Reporter

The International Manpower Recruitment Pvt Ltd is certified under the International Recruitment System (IRIS) from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The company is the first foreign employment company in Nepal to be accredited and certified under IRIS.

At a press conference held in the capital recently, the company's Managing Director YB Rai informed that his company has been certified under the IRIS from IOM by evaluating the fair and ethical recruitment process that has been fully adopted with strict discipline for the last nine years.

The company, which has been sending workers to various countries around the world, including the Gulf and Malaysia, since 2004, has started a fair and ethical recruitment process since 2016 and since 2018, the employer has been adopting a clean labor recruitment process based on the principle that the cost of labor migration will be borne by the employer.

Rai said that the company, which has been participating in training and capacity building programs related to fair and ethical recruitment processes run by IOM since 2021, has been recommended by IOM for IRIS certification in August 2023 after completing the capacity building phase and conducting a pre-audit.

Following the recommendation, IOM conducted a thorough and detailed audit and formally awarded the IRIS Certificate of Authenticity on May 28, 2025. Managing Director Rai said that his company has achieved this success by continuously learning international best practices as well as improving its business processes to meet international standards.

The company has so far sent more than 18,000 Nepali workers to Malaysia, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia through a clean and ethical recruitment process.

"Recounting the experience of adopting a "hybrid" system where the worker has to bear the cost or the employer has to bear it till 2016 and then a completely fair and ethical recruitment process”, Managing Director Rai said, “Sending workers through a fair and ethical recruitment process has made the business hassle-free, financially transparent and socially self-satisfied."

Rai said that although sending workers to foreign employment through a fair and ethical recruitment process in the context of Nepal is professionally challenging and full of difficulties, IMR has committed to continuing the ethical recruitment process in any adverse situation by reforming itself.

He said, "International Manpower Recruitment Pvt. Ltd. will continue the ethical recruitment process, I urge all manpower companies to adopt an ethical recruitment process." "Because in the coming days, the need and importance of fair and ethical recruitment process in the international labor market will increase".

He said the government also needs to increase its credibility by removing loopholes by strictly monitoring the sending of workers through the ethical recruitment process.

He also said that the company's policy is to fully comply with Nepali and international legal provisions in the process of recruitment and selection of workers in foreign employment, to comply with Nepal and international legal requirements, to ensure equal and fair competition in respect of workers' rights, to ensure a healthy and safe working environment, to guarantee compliance with contracts and passport arrangements, to respect freedom of movement and free choice of employment.

Stating that his company has received OTL, GLA, CEDEX, SVAP and other international honors and certifications for adopting a completely fair and ethical recruitment process, Rai said that these certificates and accreditations are a testimony to the company's commitment towards a fair and ethical recruitment process and are motivating the company family to continuously improve its standards.

Pranaya Rai, director of the company, said that the company has carried out various social and humanitarian works under the company's social responsibility in addition to continuing the fair and ethical recruitment process. He said that free foreign employment has been provided to about 200 youths of the Dom community, one of the poorest and most exploited communities in the Tarai, and poor families who lost their homes in the devastating earthquake in Jajarkot last year. He noted that the company was further encouraged by the success achieved by the workers who went to foreign employment through a fair and ethical recruitment process.