Sources claim that all Nepalis residing in Israel and Iran are safe. Nepal’s ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, has assured that all Nepalis residing in Israel are safe and following safety protocols issued by local authorities.

Around 5,500 Nepalis currently live and work in Israel, mostly as caregivers. Despite the conflict, many are reluctant to return home.

Pandit said no one has requested evacuation so far, but the embassy is prepared to assist anyone who wishes to return. The ambassador said that the authorities would arrange the Nepalis' return if needed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Sunday that all Nepalis in Israel and about a dozen in Iran are safe. The ministry also said it is closely monitoring developments and will act to protect Nepali citizens abroad.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba was also briefed by Israeli Ambassador Shmulik Arie Bass on the ongoing conflict. He assured Deuba that Nepalis in Israel remain unharmed.

Foreign Minister Deuba held phone calls with Nepali ambassadors in Israel and Qatar, instructing them to prioritize the safety of Nepali nationals and keep them regularly informed about security updates.

The Nepali Embassy in Qatar, which looks after Iran, reported that all 11 Nepalis living in Iran are safe. According to First Secretary Krishna Kumar Subedi, five additional Nepalis are in jail after being detained en route to another country. Their rescue has been postponed due to the war. Most Nepali workers live in apartments equipped with secure bunkers. Those without them use public shelters.

