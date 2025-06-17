Kathmandu, June 17: The Araniko Highway has been completely blocked due to landslides and floods in Sindhupalchok.

Police have said that the highway has been completely blocked due to landslides at three places in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality due to Monday night's rain.

Landslides have occurred in Kodari of ward number 2, Larcha of ward number 3, and Koplang of ward number 2 of the rural municipality. Flooding has occurred in the rivers. The highway has been completely blocked as the work of clearing the landslide is ongoing.

Passengers have been inconvenienced after the road was closed. Vehicles are lined up on the road.

Other main roads in the country have also been blocked due to the rains that have been coming in since Monday. The Kantilokpath in Lalitpur, Binayi Khola along the East-West Highway, and the Kaligandaki Corridor in Gulmi have also been blocked.

The Rabi Rake Bhedetar Road in Dhankuta and the Jumla-Mugu Road in Jumla have been opened to traffic in one direction only.

According to the Road Department, efforts are underway to open all roads.

People's Review News Monitoring Service