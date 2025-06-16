Kathmandu, June 16: General Secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Dr. Dhawal Shamsher Rana has expressed happiness over the court's order to release him on a bail of Rs 3 lakh bond. He commented that the state tried to implicate them, but the court stopped it.

Speaking to the media outside the court today, Dr. Rana thanked the court.

He said, "The state tried to implicate us, but the court released us on bail." We are now hoping for a final justice".

Rana alleged that the violence was triggered by the state's aggression in the movement at Tinkune on May 28.

"The state used excessive strength to suppress the peaceful movement," he said and added, the state must also be responsible.

"I am convinced that the court will release our other friends," he said.

Responding to a question about the disappearance of the royalist movement, Rana said, "The movement is not lost. We are working on the second phase of the movement. We are to launch a peaceful movement. We do not believe in violence. But the state is showing a naked dance. I want to give a message that people should strongly oppose it".

People’s News Monitoring Service.