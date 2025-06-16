Kathmandu, June 16: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has said it will continue its protest in Parliament. RSP leader Shishir Khanal says that their demands have not yet been addressed.

The party has been demanding the resignation of the Home Minister over the visit visa issue. NIP insists that a parliamentary investigation committee should be formed in this matter. NIP leaders say that they will continue their protest in Parliament until these demands are met.

The RSP is in internal discussions regarding taking the protest forward. For this, RSP MPs are meeting in the parliamentary party office in Naya Baneshwor.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is investigating the issue of opaque financial transactions with those going abroad on visit visas. After the CIAA exposed this issue, opposition parties allowed it to enter Parliament.

The Maoist Centre and the CPN-UML have agreed with the ruling party to participate in the proceedings of Parliament. However, NIP has not given up its demand for the resignation of the Home Minister and a parliamentary investigation.

On Sunday, the RSP MPs chanted slogans in Parliament for 3.5 hours. The House of Representatives will meet again today, Monday, at 11 am. Before that, the RSP is going to hold internal discussions on the policy of struggle.