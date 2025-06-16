Kathmandu, June 16: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), which boycotted the House of Representatives session on June 15, has announced that it will forgo the meeting allowance for that day.

The party said the decision was based on moral and ethical grounds, as the session was held despite ongoing disruptions in Parliament over the visit visa controversy. RPP Chief Whip Gyan Bahadur Shahi stated that the party's parliamentary group has formally requested the Secretary General of the Federal Parliament to redirect the day's allowance back to the state treasury. He emphasized that it would be inappropriate to accept the payment for a meeting that was forcibly conducted, disregarding the party’s concerns.

RPP has also urged the Parliament Secretariat not to disburse the allowance and to ensure its proper return to the national coffers.