CHITWAN, June 16: A 60-year-old man from Bharatpur Metropolitan City–28 lost his life after being attacked by a wild rhino while fishing near the Rapti River, behind the Meghauli Serai Hotel, on Sunday night.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabindra Khanal, spokesperson for the District Police Office, Chitwan, Jange Kumal sustained critical injuries in the attack and later died during treatment at a government hospital in Bharatpur.

According to the Area Police Office in Dibyanagar, the police received a report at around 8:00 pm that a man had been gored by a rhino roughly eight kilometres from the office.

Despite being quickly taken to the hospital, Kumal was pronounced dead by doctors at 9:30 pm. Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

People’s Review News Monitoring Service